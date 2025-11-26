Northwest Missouri State University’s Recycling Center will operate with limited hours during the university’s Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

The Recycling Center, located in the 1100 block of Icon Road, will close Wednesday, November 26, through Saturday, November 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

It will resume normal operating hours on Monday,

December 1.

Next month, the Recycling Center will close Saturday, December 20, through Saturday, December 27. It will reopen from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday, December 29, and Tuesday, December 30, to accommodate community recycling after the Christmas holiday and close again Wednesday, December 31, through Saturday, January 3. Regular operating hours will resume Monday, January 5.

During its normal operating hours, the Recycling Center is open to the public from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday and 8 am to noon on Saturdays.

For more information about Northwest’s recycling operations, including the types of materials Northwest accepts, visit nwmissouri.edu/services/ sustainability/recycle.htm.