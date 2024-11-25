Northwest Missouri State University’s Recycling Center will operate with limited hours during the university’s Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

The Recycling Center, located at the 1100 block of Icon Road, will close Wednesday, November 27, through Saturday, November 30. It will resume normal operating hours Monday, December 2.

Next month, the Recycling Center will close Saturday, December 21, through Thursday, December 26. It will reopen 8 am to 6 pm, Friday, December 27, to accommodate community recycling after the Christmas holiday and close again Saturday, December 28, through Wednesday, January 1. Regular operating hours will resume Thursday, January 2.

During its normal operating hours, the Recycling Center is open to the public from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday and 8 am to noon on Saturdays.