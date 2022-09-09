By Morgan Guyer

The Northeast Nodaway Bluejay Softball Team came away with an important 275 Conference victory September 6 over Platte Valley, winning 8-6.

The two teams, which tied for the conference championship last season, were destined for a close game in their first meeting this season. It was a back-and-forth affair, with the Bluejays jumping out to a 4-1 lead early on. It wouldn’t last forever though, as Platte Valley would storm back to tie the game at 4-4 and eventually take a 6-4 lead heading into the 6th inning. Northeast Nodaway would then respond with three runs of their own in the 6th, and an insurance run in the 7th to win the game 8-6. First year Head Coach Payton Adwell was glad to get a win against such a tough opponent.

“We came out and took care of business. I tell the girls that we started out staying hungry and then I said forget that, we’re starving,” Adwell said.

Sophomore Hadley DeFreece pitched a complete game for the Bluejays, striking out the final batter to seal the victory. Throughout the night, there were defensive errors for both teams, something that Adwell wants to clean up.

“We had some errors here and there. We really need to get after it in practice, and take it seriously, not going through the motions,” Adwell said. “We gotta stay on top of them so it doesn’t get repetitive, and keep them on their toes always.”

Northeast Nodaway will host North Andrew on September 12, and Dekalb, September 13, while Platte Valley will travel to West Platte on September 12 and host King City, September 13 in Conception. Platte Valley will get their chance for revenge on September 22 as the two teams play again in Ravenwood.