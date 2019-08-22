The Northeast Nodaway school board met on August 15 to set the next year’s tax levy and address other school business.

• Set the tax rate at $5.6529, an increase of .0454 from last year.

• Superintendent Brenda Dougan presented a list of proposed capital improvements for review; action was tabled.

• Approved DESE policy plan compliance for young children IEPs.

• Showed the MEC policy online process and possible local customization. Board approved the transition to the online procedure.

Reports

• Elementary enrollment was 115 with 16 in preschool, while high school enrollment was 107.

• Secondary Principal Luke Cox spoke of plans of football practice transportation and the games to Grant City, as well as the weekly pregame dinner to a home. Professional development goals have been decided and the Wednesday morning activities are being planned. The junior high and high school leadership teams were selected by the teachers to aid in collaboration between classes and teachers.

• Dougan presented a submitted bid for surplus equipment for the ag shop planer and joiner for $1,000; the board accepted. She told about new requirements for board training. Due to the instructors being pleased with the new reading curriculum, she recommended the middle school receive it also. Fire extinguishers were inspected and refurbished. She noted she was looking at quotes for telephone replacements. The virtual education offerings rules have changed. The initial audit visit has happened.

The board went into closed session for personnel issues.