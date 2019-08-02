The NEN school board met July 18 to address the monthly business of the district.

• Set the tax rate public hearing at 6:45 pm, Thursday, August 15.

• Authorized the corporate resolution for Citizens Bank and Trust.

• Decided to put all the policies online through Missouri consultants of education at $1,500 set up fee and $400 annual fee.

• The complimentary activity ticket list was approved.

• Voted to Launch membership for this year.

• Principals told of summer activities including a STEAM Camp for the elementary and the band camp.

• Superintendent Brenda Dougan presented a letter of resignation from Victor West from the board. The board accepted.

• District audit is scheduled August 8.

• Other notes included the carpet to go in kindergarten and first grade and roof repair have not progressed, received a $2,500 grant from Monsanto, MSIP6 plans are underway on the state level.

The board went into closed session for the topic of personnel.