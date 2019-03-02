The school board of the Northeast Nodaway School met February 21 to speak to the business of the district:

• Interim Superintendent and Principal Jason McDowell presented the 2019-20 school calendar. Approved.

• Heidi Beatty, Denise Henggeler and Drew Bruner presented options for an updated salary schedule.

• Approved a bid from Clevenger & Associates, Chillicothe, for auditing services after reviewing four bids.

• McDowell and Bryan Grow, assistant principal, presented handbook changes speaking to the academic lettering and cum laude policy; plus the semester assessments section. Accepted.

• Voted to offer McDowell $69,469 and Grow $60,500 for 2019-20 contracts.

• Authorized to increase the base salary of certified staff by $500, increasing the master’s step five by $1,000 and the master’s +24 step eight by $1,500 and a three percent to the non-certified staff base salaries.

• Went into closed session to discuss personnel matters.

Reports

The CTA report was given by Heidi Beatty noting the organization is hosting the Missouri Read In Day on March 7. She also spoke about the fifth and sixth grade basketball tournament which raised around $2,800 and the annual PTO rummage sale will be from 7 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 2.

McDowell told the board the district is eligible to be part of the KCP&L energy saving program and last year received a $1,500 credit.