The NEN school board gathered September 16 to discuss the following items.

• Second reading of the 2020-21 board of education goals.

• Approved the bus routes.

• Authorized the ACES agreement for the year.

Reports:

DeAnn Redden presented an update with the booster club noting the softball/football senior night was earlier in September with each of the nine seniors being honored with a small gift.

Superintendent Brenda Dougan reported on the progress at the ballfield/track, told of a dyslexia professional development opportunity for two teachers and the financial information.

Elementary Principal Jason McDowell noted there are three student teachers and Backpack Buddies will begin September 29.

High School Principal Luke Cox told of professional development with the remote learning of AMI-X plan and Google classroom integration with Canvas plus updates from the athletic director for football and softball.

The board went into closed session for the topic of personnel.