North Nodaway High School will present the play, “A Purrfect Crime,” at 7 pm, Saturday, March 30 and 2 pm, Sunday, March 31 at the Roxy Theater in Hopkins.

Actors in the play are Emily Dew as Annie the daughter, Olivia Parker as Wiggles the cat, MaKayla Cross as Janice the lawyer, Jaiden Hopkins as the bystander, Matthew Bird as Little Bob the son, Abigail Ferguson as Digby the maid, Leslie Richardson as Cecilia the daughter, Alex Roderick as Vince Varley the detective, Faith Adwell as the mother, Alyssabeth Roderick as Madame Zamboni the psychic and Felicia Wiley as Bubbles the psychic’s sidekick.

The comedy is set in the home of a deceased millionaire after his family finds out the inheritance has been left to the cat.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for K-12 students and are available for purchase from cast members or at the door 45 minutes before each performance.