The annual North Nodaway Alumni Banquet is calling for reservations for the Saturday, May 25 event at the high school.

The reservations need to be made by Saturday, May 18. The cost is $16.50 per person and $2 for dues.

Reservations may be made by calling Sue Florea, 660.778.3739; Donna Spalding, 660.778.3890; Teresa DeMott, 660.562.3547; or Joyce Hennegin, 660.927.3682.