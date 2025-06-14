Norma Ruth Wilson died on December 14, 2024.

She was born July 7, 1931 to Mildred Wilson Sobbing in Pickering.She graduated from the Pickering High School in 1945 and then enlisted in the US Army in 1951, during the Korean War. She was fortunate enough to spend two years in Italy and later she was in the Army Reserves.

She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service with full military rites will be held at 10 am Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

