Norma Jean Walker, 94, Ravenwood, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born on August 19, 1928, at home near Ravenwood, to George C. and Ruby C. Lewis Wilson. She graduated from Ravenwood High School and was a lifelong resident of the area.

On June 27, 1950, she married Donald E. Walker. He preceded her in death March 15, 2010, after 59 years of marriage.

Mrs. Walker was a homemaker.

Funeral services were Tuesday, November 15 at the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood. Burial was in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Memorials are suggested to the Ravenwood Christian Church, 207 E. Elm St, Ravenwood, MO 64479.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.