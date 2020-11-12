Norma Jean Vore, 67, Maryville, formerly of Hopkins, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born April 26, 1953, in Placerville, CA, to Lloyd Darrel Huntsman and Madylene Joyce Hawhee Huntsman. She had lived in California and Montana; before settling in this area in 1966. She graduated from Bedford, IA, High School.

On January 20, 1973, she married Clarence Eugene Vore in New Market, IA.

Graveside services and burial were held Wednesday, November 11 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Luke’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), 4401 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64111.

