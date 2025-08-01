Norma Elaine Welch Schneider left the earthly dance floor for the last time to dance with the angels in heaven on July 25th, 2025.

Norma was born September 1st, 1927, in Omaha, NE to Paul J. Welch and Jennie McMahon King. She treasured her time growing up in Parnell surrounded by her cousins and closest friends.

Her business savviness started early when she served at King’s, her mother’s restaurant. While working, she met Gary E. Schneider and the two married December 16, 1961. Norma went on to run the infamous Lil Duffer Drive-In with her husband while her truest passion was being a dedicated wife, mother to Dana, Craig and Suzi, grandmother and great-grandmother. Norma was also a member of the Canasta Card Club. Norma didn’t just play Canasta; she lived it. If sass and strategy were cards, she had a full house.

Gary and Norma moved from Maryville to Osage Beach in 1995. She made fast friends with anyone that crossed her path while working at Dog Days Bar & Grill in the t-shirt shack where she was known as the, “T-Shirt Lady.” She would join party goers working until she was 92 years young. Norma loved music, Big Bands, Frank Sinatra and chasing her favorite artists seeing Madonna, Rod Stewart and Bon Jovi in concert. Her decades spent at the lake were filled with a robust social calendar with the Newcomers/Longtimers, bridge group and daily Panera meetups with her friends the “Occupied Democrats.” She never knew a stranger, enjoyed a good glass of wine and celebrated that everyone called her “Grandma.” Her grands made her world go round and she adored her time with each of them.

Norma returned to Maryville in 2021, where she lived peacefully enjoying the company of her family with her daughter, Suzi and son-in-law, Nick providing care until her death. Enjoying her summers with her great-granddaughters, Izzy and Gabby. Support from her caregiver Judy Stephens kept her at home and without hospitalization, a true gift.

It’s easy to picture her sweet smile. She will be remembered for her fun-loving personality, a bright light that was always there to shine for children, Dana Schneider, Bozeman, MT, Craig (Christy) Schneider, Kansas City; Suzi (Nick) Anderson-Freeman, Maryville; grandchildren, Ashley Silvers (Trevor Gardner), Camdenton; Quintin (Ray Roberts IV) Schneider, Kansas City; Kyle Schneider, Kansas City; great grandchildren, Izzy and Gabby Silvers, Camdenton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Jennie; her brother, Paul A. Welch Sr. and sister, Betty Welch; husband, Gary E. Schneider, former son-in-law, Jeff Anderson; her beloved beagle Gus and her grand-dogs Scout, Boo, Attie, Harper and Jovi.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 pm, Monday, August 4, 2025, at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell. Family will receive friends from 11 am to 12 pm at the church.

The family is grateful for the amazing care she received at the end of life, especially from Heather Archer and Roe McKenzie. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to benefit Three Rivers Hospice, 3901 Beck Rd Suite C, St Joseph, MO 64506 or Nodaway County Center’s Meals on Wheels Program, 1210 East First, Maryville, MO 64468.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.