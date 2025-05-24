Nopal Mexican Restaurant, owned by Jose Hernandez, is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors May Business of the Month. Patrons are impressed with the high quality, low prices and friendly service at Nopal.

Located at 2717 South Main in Maryville, Nopal opens every day at 11 am. It closes at 10 pm all nights except Fridays and Saturdays when it extends hours until 10:30 pm. Nopal offers dine in, carry out, catering and has a food truck for special events. A menu and online ordering is available at its website nopalmexicanrestaurantmo.com.

From its nomination form, “Our family hits Nopal every Tuesday night for cheap tacos. Nopal is a great place to gather with friends and family. The menu is pretty large and the prices are very reasonable – especially for the amount of food you get.”

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.