By Morgan Guyer

The Nodaway Valley Thunder Baseball Team took down Northeast Nodaway 11-1 on April 28 in Burlington Jct.

The win moved the Thunder to 8-6 on the year, as they have just four regular season games remaining before they start the Class 2 District 16 tournament. The senior class of Collin Kinsella, Payton Morrow, Preston Jenkins, Lane Larabee and Garrett Carpenter were honored following the game.

Larabee pitched three innings and gave up just two hits while striking out four batters. Jenkins would come in to finish the last two innings. Junior Cooper Snodderley got things going for the Thunder in the first inning, grounding into a fielder’s choice. He would end the game with three runs and three RBIs.

The Bluejays sit at 3-9 on the year, with wins over North Nodaway, Stewartsville and Dekalb. They will end the regular season with three straight home games against Platte Valley, Stanberry and Pattonsburg, before entering the Class 2 District 16 tournament as well.