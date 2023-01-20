By Morgan Guyer

The battle of the Nodaways took place January 17 in Graham, with Nodaway Valley coming away with victories in both girls and boys basketball action.

The girls game was a tight scoring affair throughout, with the Thunder eventually coming away with a 43 – 40 win.

The first half was back and forth, and Nodaway Valley took a 18 – 16 lead into the half. It looked like the Thunder were going to run away with the game in the third quarter, extending the lead to over double digits. The Mustangs just would not go away however, as they fought their way back to make it a close game late in the fourth. North Nodaway Senior Jacquelyn Cline had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer and send it into overtime, but her three point attempt fell just short.

The Thunder ladies are now 12 – 6 on the season, while the Mustangs moved to 7 – 8 so far.

The boys game was a different story, as Nodaway Valley came away with a 64 – 48 victory over the Mustangs. It was a close game throughout the first quarter, but the Thunder opened the game up in the second quarter, taking the lead up to as many as 20 points. Nodaway Valley is now 12 – 6 on the season and North Nodaway moves to 3 – 11.

The Nodaway Valley teams will travel to DeKalb January 20, while North Nodaway will host Platte Valley January 20 for their courtwarming contest.