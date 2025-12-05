After 30 years of gathering and reporting the happenings of Nodaway County, the Nodaway News Leader will discontinue its newspaper operations December 31.

“It has been quite a ride,“ noted Publisher-owner Kay Wilson. “I, and my staff, have enjoyed the task of keeping our subscribers up-to-date on the news of their school, community and county for 1,549 weeks.”

We have been partners with our advertisers for a variety of promotions and events and have taken an active role as a responsible citizen in covering the news.”

The weekly newspaper began March 15, 1996 as a dream of Wilson for over a decade. Prior to beginning the newspaper, Wilson had worked at the Northwest Missourian on the Northwest Missouri State University campus, the Hopkins Journal, the Penny Press, the Maryville Daily Forum as well as a monthly trade paper, Hereford Highlights.

“I knew when I was in high school at South Nodaway that journalism was the career field I wanted to pursue,” said Wilson.

Through the three decades, Wilson and her news staff have taken pride in covering the “hard” news of city and county government as well as the seven public school boards of education. Plus many of the Nodaway Countians have been featured in articles and photos for feats they have achieved.

“We’ve been dedicated to allow our readers to stay current with the news of their governing boards by sitting in the gallery and first-hand witnessing the leaders in action,” said Wilson. “Much of our tax dollars are spent by those elected officials and we have demanded transparency in their actions.”

We also enjoyed highlighting the achievements of our area youth whether in the classroom, on the athletic field or in the livestock show arena. Realizing ‘success breeds success,’ I’ve wanted to build-up the younger set whenever possible.”

The Nodaway News Leader will continue to produce a weekly newspaper throughout December 2025 with a special edition December 18 commonly called the Christmas Greeters’ section.

For those whose subscription will come due in 2026 or beyond, they can contact the Nodaway News Leader office, 660.562.4747, or email, nnl@nodawaynews.com to request a refund to be sent.

Wilson, who also owns Rush Printing Co., plans to continue those printing and promotion operations at the 1406 East First location.