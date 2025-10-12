The Homecoming King and Queen from Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway were crowned before kick-off of the Nodaway Valley and Platte Valley game October 3 in Graham.

The West Nodaway King and Queen are Tyler Gray and Emalee Wynn. Gray is the son of Jarrett and Jennifer Gray, and Wynn is the daughter of James Wynn and Amanda Wynn. The Nodaway-Holt King and Queen are Dakota Patterson and Mia Weiser. Patterson is the son of Tiffany Sportsman and Justin and Hannah Patterson. Weiser is the daughter of Kayla and Michael Weiser.