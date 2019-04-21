The Nodaway-Holt school board reorganized for the coming year on April 10. After the oath of office was given to Michael Rosenbohm and Haily Randall, Rosenbohm was elected president and Kenny Shewey as vice president. Other officers selected were Adrean Plummer, treasurer; Beverly Shifflett, secretary; Jim Fuhrman, delegate.

Shifflett presented a plaque to Joe Day for his service on the board.

In other business:

• Decided to move the time of the regular board meetings to 6 pm, the third Wednesday of the month.

• Approved the MSBA membership, social worker contract and vo-tech student parent agreement.

• Authorized the non-certified salary schedule base pay at $11.75 per hour, the certified schedule at $32,250 base salary and the supplemental salary schedule.

• Slated the last day of school for this year will be May 22.

• Accepted the graduating students of the senior class and eighth grade. Rosenbohm will hand out the high school diplomas out the eighth grade promotion certificates.

• Accepted the resignations of Megan McQuinn and Chelsea Ewart.

The board went into closed session two times for the purpose of personnel.

Reports

Superintendent Jeff Blackford gave the financial update.

McQuinn presented the teacher report.

Elementary Principal Shawn Emerson told of a Reading Counts candlelight dinner to be held on April 24, Josh the Otter will visit on April 25 and KC Wolf will come on April 30.

High School Principal Michael Hollingsworth reported there are three new students and two students will be leaving due to homeschooling, the FCCLA and FBLA banquets will be on April 24 and prom is set for April 27.