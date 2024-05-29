Amy Webb has been approved as the new elementary principal at Nodaway-Holt.

Webb earned a bachelor of science in both elementary education and middle school education from Southwest Baptist University in 2000. She also earned her master’s of education in administrative education from William Woods University in 2004. Webb has taught in five schools in Missouri and Louisiana, and has 24 years of experience teaching. She most recently taught at Maryville Middle School in her longest tenured position as a seventh grade language arts teacher.

“I am very honored and excited to accept the role of Nodaway-Holt Elementary Principal. I am so looking forward to working with a top-notch staff, supportive parents, hard-working students and a dedicated community. My number one goal is to continue to foster a school environment where students feel safe, valued, loved and inspired,” Webb said.

Superintendent Mike Hollingsworth is looking forward to the district’s newest addition.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new elementary principal, Mrs. Amy Webb, as the newest member of the Nodaway-Holt family. Her passion for education and dedication to fostering a nurturing learning environment will undoubtedly inspire our students and staff. Together, we are excited to embark on this new journey of growth and achievement,” Hollingsworth said.