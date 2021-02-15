Nodaway County will be experiencing rolling blackouts until power reduction is no longer warranted by Evergy. Each outage should last 30-60 minutes. Anyone experiencing an outage lasting over 1 hour should call Evergy and report.

Warming Centers:

Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura, Maryville open today until 5 p.m.

Maryville Public Safety Training Room, 101 North Vine, Maryville open 24 hours until further notice.

Jackson Township Fire Station, 109 South Main Street, Ravenwood beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until further notice.

Please check on your neighbors, the elderly or anyone who may need assistance.