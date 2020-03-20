The Nodaway County Senior Center will have home-delivered meals and carryout options only for its Monday-Friday hot and nutritious noon meal.

The dining area is closed temporarily. Starting Monday, March 23, meals may be picked up from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The center wants people to call 660.562.3999 to reserve a meal for pick-up or for home delivery.

These meals are available for any age and cost is $7. For those 60 and older, the meals are $5.

The center wants to reassure the public that all employees and volunteers will have their temperatures checked each day before entering the building and will, as usual, follow stringent health guidelines in the preparation of the meals.