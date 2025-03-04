After weather delays, the Nodaway County Spelling Bee was completed on February 24 at the Hughes Field House on the Northwest campus. Winners were first place, Teddy Sonnenmoser, Horace Mann fifth grader; second place, Vilhelmina Chloupek, St. Gregory seventh grader; back: second alternate Chet Goff, West Nodaway seventh grader; and first alternate Landon Tapps, St. Gregory sixth grader.

The bee lasted eight rounds, with “adsum” being the deciding word. Sonnenmoser spelled “Einstein” to clinch the win.

The other schools involved were Jefferson C-123, Maryville Middle School and Northeast Nodaway. A total of 12 students competed. Sonnenmoser and Chloupek will compete at the regional spelling bee which will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, March 1 at Mosaic Life Care Foundation, emPowerU, 518 South Sixth Street, St. Joseph. This is the 100th anniversary for the Scripps Spelling Bee which started in 1925.