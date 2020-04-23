Through participation in the Point of Care Testing initiative by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and U.S. Health and Senior Services, Nodaway County Health Center has received an Abbott ID rapid test instrument for COVID-19. The instrument has been placed with MOSAIC Medical Center- Maryville to conduct the point of care testing. Instruments were distributed to local public health agencies throughout Missouri to optimize testing opportunities for those areas. Many are paired with two counties, and this instrument is one of two allocated to Andrew, Buchanan, and Nodaway Counties. In this initial phase, testing is reserved for symptomatic priority groups to provide timely testing for the most vulnerable, first responders, and medical personnel.