The 2021 Nodaway County Fair is slated for July 15-17 in downtown Maryville. Members of the Nodaway County Fair Board who meet weekly to ensure the smooth running of the annual event are, sitting: Curtis Jones, Jeremy Walker, Judy Stephens, Melisha David, Jackie Carlson; standing are Cody Piveral, Dustin Henggeler, Tom Martin, Eric Couts, Aaron Auten, Holly Kay Cronk, Ellyn Fuller, Rex Wallace, Brock Plackemaier and John Maxwell. Several 4-H events are held earlier in the week at the Nodaway County Administration Center and the Community Fair Building at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, west of Maryville.

See the complete guide to the 2021 Nodaway County Fair in this week’s NNL edition.