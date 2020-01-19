From January 27 through January 31, the Nodaway County University of Missouri Extension Council will be holding its annual council election.

Any Nodaway County resident who is of voting age is eligible to vote. Voting can be done online on the Nodaway County Extension webpage at extension.missouri.edu/nodaway. Voting may also be done in person at the Nodaway County Extension office located in the Nodaway County Administration Center.

To be counted, completed ballots must be received at the Nodaway County Extension Office by 4:30 pm, Friday, January 31.

This year, there are six open two-year-term positions from the county-wide district. The following are up for consideration: Rod Barr, Darren Farnan, Will Goodspeed, Brenda Peter, Randy Peter, all of Maryville; Charles Smail and Linda Smail, both of Skidmore.

The extension council is made up of four appointed members and 12 elected members from the county-wide district, with half being elected each year. Council members serve two-year terms beginning in March of each year. Appointed members are from the City of Maryville, Nodaway County Farm Bureau, MFA and the Nodaway County Commission.

Extension council members act as educational brokers putting the interests and concerns of local people together with the resources of our land-grant universities in linking research to life’s experiences.