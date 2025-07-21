The forecast for the next few days looks to be hot and humid, with heat indices around 105 degrees. The following may be utilized for cooling stations during normal business hours Tuesday July 22nd – Friday July 25th:
Maryville Community Center
1407 North Country Club
T – TH 5:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 5:00 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Maryville Public Library
509 North Main Street
T – F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Nodaway County Public Health
2416 South Main Street
T – F 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Nodaway County Senior Center
1210 East 1st Street
M – F 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
