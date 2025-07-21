The forecast for the next few days looks to be hot and humid, with heat indices around 105 degrees. The following may be utilized for cooling stations during normal business hours Tuesday July 22nd – Friday July 25th:

Maryville Community Center

1407 North Country Club

T – TH 5:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 5:00 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Maryville Public Library

509 North Main Street

T – F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nodaway County Public Health

2416 South Main Street

T – F 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Nodaway County Senior Center

1210 East 1st Street

M – F 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.