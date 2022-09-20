On September 13, The Ministry Center received $66,768 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Nodaway County Commissioners. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker presented the check to The Ministry Center Director Merlin Atkins. Standing around the electric pallet jack purchased with $5,000 are, front: Ministry Center volunteer, Alice Keller, Chair of the Board Kim Mitchell; back: Nodaway County Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, Nodaway County Associate Commissioners Chris Burns and Scott Walk.

The other money will be used for six months of food, 200 Thanksgiving turkeys and 200 Christmas hams.

Walker said the funds were donated to help the whole county by keeping The Ministry Center in supplies.