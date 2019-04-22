On April 10, the board of directors of the Nodaway County Ambulance District reorganized from the results of the April 2 election.

Newly elected members, Pat Giesken and Scott Walk, read the oath of office aloud. Charlie Standiford was presented with a cake for his 21 years of service.

The board handled the following business:

• New extrication tools were discussed. After reviewing equipment from Hurst Jaws of Life, Shelby, NC, and TNT Rescue Systems, Ashippun, WI, the board decided to purchase a spreader, a cutter and the power supply from Hurst for $22,382.

• Employees requested new furniture in the day room. Bids are being acquired.

• Adjustments were made to the Medicaid/Medicare accounts of $2,110.33. Collections will be receiving $6,043.40 worth of billing to be retrieved. There is an outstanding bill from an individual’s estate which had been requested to be written off. The board approved.

• The board approved purchasing the EMS week T-shirts for the rescue squads as well as lunch during the summer months.

Reports

All five rescue units noted no change other than the unit for the Hopkins Rescue Squad has been moved to Pickering.

Director of Operations Bill Florea told the month’s sales tax deposits were up 2.6 percent over 2018, Unit 134 was sent to the shop to fix the damage done in an accident last year and the parking lot had to have emergency repairs with temporary concrete.

Business Manager LaRee Lager reminded the new board members there is a training class for board members in June at the Lake of the Ozarks and she noted the new chairs have arrived.

Training Manager Jeff Hall told there have been at least 24 people in the CEU classes each night, 13 attended the extrication class and there are five trainers from the district for Narcan usage.

There was a closed session to discuss personnel salary issues.

After the closed session, the board came back into open session and presented Julia Schmitz, performance incentive of $380 and a merit raise of 17¢ per hour; John Maxwell, a performance incentive of $412.50 and a longevity of $680; and Brittany Drummond, $350 performance incentive and a merit raise of 14¢ per hour.