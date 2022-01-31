The Nodaway Chorale will launch its spring rehearsal season at 7 pm, Monday, January 31 at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan streets, Maryville.

Rehearsals, in preparation for a May concert, will continue from 7 to 9 pm, each Monday at the same location.

The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with 40 singers from various communities in the county and a mission of setting in motion an appreciation, appetite and affinity for choral music in the community.

Music Director Jim Rash notes, “The chorale members are enthusiastic about resuming rehearsals following our successful holiday concert in December, our first live performance in almost two years. We will continue to take all necessary actions to provide for a safe experience for both singers and the audience in rehearsals and at our concert.”

He continued: “As the area’s premier community chorus, we’re looking forward to preparing an exciting concert for May. Our program will include a wide variety of music including traditional, classical, spirituals, Broadway, movie and popular selections.”