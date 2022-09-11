The Nodaway Chorale will launch its fall rehearsal season at 7 pm, Monday, September 12, at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan Streets, Maryville.

Rehearsals, in preparation for a December Holiday Concert, will continue from 7 to 9 pm, each Monday at the same location.

The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with singers from various communities in the county and a mission of setting in motion in the community an appreciation, appetite, and affinity for choral music.

Music Director Jim Rash notes, “As the area’s premier community chorus, we’re looking forward to preparing an exciting program of seasonal holiday music. We’re pleased that the number of singers has shown a steady increase since resuming activities after the pandemic pause. We invite anybody who loves to sing to join us. Our chorus is composed of educators, office workers, healthcare professionals, writers, businesspersons, high school and university students, and retirees, all of whom love singing with friends.

“The music we’re preparing for the December 11 concert ranges from familiar holiday tunes to recognizing Hanukah and Kwanzaa and from classical to pop to music with a touch of holiday humor.”