The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of holiday vocal music at 4 pm, Sunday, December 8, at Schneider Performing Arts Center, Maryville High School, 1501 South Munn Avenue in Maryville.

The theme of the concert is “Holiday Traditions.”

Chorale Music Director Jim Rash explains, “Traditions mean something, and holidays are a good time to remind us of that. It’s not about what we do or buy. It’s about the shared experience that connects us to one another. Traditional holiday music is one way to define what is important to us and who we are together.”

The chorale will perform an eclectic mixture of choral selections from traditional to sacred to movie songs to holiday humor. Tentative concert selections include well-known compositions such as “The First Noel,” arranged by Dan Forrest, a rhythmic jewel “Gloria Celebration,” the famous “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, and “A Festive Christmas Trilogy,” featuring a medley of three familiar holiday tunes.”

Sharing the stage with the Nodaway Chorale will be special guest performers, the Spectrum Chorus from Maryville High School, directed by Vanessa Parsons.

Parsons shares, “Spectrum is pleased to continue for the sixth time the tradition of performing with the Nodaway Chorale. It provides a wonderful opportunity for the singers to perform for an audience that may not have heard them before. Plus,” she adds, “it’s most important for the students to be able to serve the community by sharing their talents.”

Rash adds, “Also returning this year will be the “10th Street Brass,” a quartet based in Maryville. The ensemble will share holiday tunes prior to the concert for the gathering audience and then accompany the singers on two concert selections.”

Admission is free. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged. The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with over 50 singers from several communities in the county.