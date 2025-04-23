The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of choral music at 4 pm, Sunday, April 27, at Schneider Performing Arts Center, Maryville High School, 1501 South Munn Avenue in Maryville.

The theme of the concert is “Music, She Wrote.” Chorale Music Director Jim Rash explains, “The entire concert will focus on music created by women composers and arrangers. Women composers have contributed to a wide range of musical genres and styles, from classical and opera to popular music and film scores. Their music adds to the richness and complexity of the global musical landscape. The concert will feature music by legendary composers like Alice Parker, Missouri-based artists including Mary Lynn Lightfoot and Susan LaBarr, and contemporary creators such as Dolly Parton and Carole King.”

Sharing the stage with the Nodaway Chorale will be special guest performers the Youth Choir of Northwest Missouri, directed by Joni Voss. Voss shares, “Open to singers in the second grade through high school, we strive to inspire young people to love music for a lifetime—and to share that love in ways that uplift and connect our community. Our sincere thanks to the Nodaway Chorale for welcoming our young singers – this

meaningful collaboration allows them to grow, connect and share the joy of music with the wider community.”

Admission is free. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged. The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with 60 singers from several communities in Nodaway and neighboring counties.