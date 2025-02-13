At the January 28 NOCOMO Industries, Inc. board meeting, December 2024 and January public funding was discussed.

In open session, SB40 funds received for December was $33,653.18 and $143,564.91 in January. DESE funds for December was $11,146.44. DESE reimburses part of the certified employees wages. December payroll was $37,072.80.

The sheltered workshop received a Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust Grant for $57,495 for a sprinkler system replacement which is scheduled to start Monday, February 10. This is the full cost of the sprinkler system.

Manager Jason Auffert said the sprinklers would be installed over a week period. However, the sheltered workshop will always have sprinklers to protect the workshop from fires.

The workshop also received an EESW Grant from the State of Missouri for $20,495.35. It will be used for the facility security system, an air compressor which will be attached to the sprinkler and two new saws.

The rest of the meeting was held in closed session.