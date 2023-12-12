The NOCOMO Board met, November 28, in open and closed sessions at the workshop facility.

NOCOMO received $180.06 from the SB-40 Board in November. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reimbursed the sheltered workshop $9,556.01 for October wages of certified employees. These funds were placed into the payroll account for both certified and regular employees.

The October payroll was $23,516.09. The remainder of the wages was taken from other workshop accounts.

The board went into closed session to discuss all other workshop business.