NOCOMO Industries, Inc. Board Member Traci Westfall notified the parents and guardians of the sheltered workshop certified employees of its temporary closure. She noted the board will reassess in two weeks.

Board President Sam Mason issued the following statement: “We are currently going through a transition and we are looking forward to getting our employees back to work. We are excited about our future and we will be sharing additional information as it becomes available.”

No other information was available from the leadership.