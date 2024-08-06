The Nodaway News Leader recently accompanied Lewis and Kathy Rice, Maryville, on their motorcycle trip to the Dubuque, IA, area where they visited the Field of Dreams and met “ghost player” Dennis Rima. The Rices were accompanied by their friends, Jan and Harold Duryea, Fulton, and Katie Cooper, Austin, TX.

The trip to the Field of Dreams site was part of a motorcycle ride honoring Engineer Joe Boyd who designed the Honda Valkyrie motorcycle. He was killed in an accident in 2003 while testing a new sports car model of Honda cars. The production of the motorcycle ceased after his death.