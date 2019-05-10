By Kay Wilson, publisher-owner

Due to technical issues at our printers, the May 2 edition of the Nodaway News Leader was not up to our publishing standards.

Because of this glitch, we had the souvenir section highlighting the 200-plus seniors at our countys schools reprinted and inserted in this week’s edition.

We are sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused, but as valued subscribers and loyal clients, you can rest assured we care about the product we produce each week. We will strive to continue to provide this higher quality of news, photos and advertising messages.