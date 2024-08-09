The Nodaway News Leader was incorrect with the August 1 headline of “3 apprehended after high speed chase to southern part of county. Barnard farmer helps discover one suspect.”

By the end of the situation, there were only two apprehended. Law enforcement determined there was no other individual involved.

Then after press time for the NNL, Sheriff Randy Strong offered more insight to the early morning event.

“On July 30, 2024, at about 02:35 am, Maryville Police Officers attempted to stop a stolen Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen in Andrew County. The vehicle fled south down 71 Highway with Police in pursuit. Nodaway County Deputies and Andrew County Deputies coordinated movement to intercept the pursuit.

During the pursuit the stolen vehicle crossed over 71 Highway and continued south in the northbound lanes of 71 Highway without lights. The stolen vehicle left 71 Highway headed east and then turned south on Jet Road. A Nodaway County Deputy positioned himself at State Highway M and Jet Road and successfully blocked the stolen vehicle at that intersection.

Two suspects fled and went into a cornfield. A K-9 from the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office quickly located one male suspect who was taken into custody. The second suspect, a male juvenile, was found hiding at about 10:10 am and he was taken into custody.

The Nodaway County Prosecutor charged 19-year-old Demitri Manuel Magana of St. Joseph, with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree, Stealing Firearm/Explosive Weapon/Ammunition Nitrate and Resist/Interfering with arrest for a felony. The juvenile male was turned over to juvenile authorities.

Agencies involved in this investigation and man hunt consisted of the Maryville Police, Andrew County Sheriff’s office, Nodaway County Sheriff’s office, Platte County Sheriff’s office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. Joseph Police, and the Missouri Conservation office.

“This was a great show of cooperation. I want to thank the citizens of Barnard that came forward offering support, a location to set up a command post, and encouragement. A special thank you to the Palmer family that insisted on feeding the law enforcement officers lunch. There must have been 30 of us. It was amazing.” Sheriff Randy Strong said.