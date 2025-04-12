The Nodaway News Leader’s 16th Annual Youth Poetry Contest saw entries from Jefferson, Northeast Nodaway, Maryville Middle School and Eugene Field Elementary as well as several children who are homeschooled.

Each first place winner received a certificate and $25 cash. NNL Publisher-owner Kay Wilson made those presentations April 8 in each of the first place winners’ language arts and English classes.

The winning poems, judged by a 3-person panel, are published on page 10 of this week’s NNL. Those students who placed in the contest follows.

• Kindergarten through third grade: first, Henry Price, Jefferson, third grade, “Poor Mark;” second, Mila Gard, Eugene Field, third grade, “Scared;” third, Harper White, homeschool, second grade, “My Aunt.”

• Fourth grade through seventh grade: first, Aubrey R. Sanders, Maryville Middle School, fifth grade, “Hummingbirds;” second, Willow Archer, Jefferson, fifth grade, “Trains;” third, Madison Lager, Jefferson, sixth grade, “I Remember.”

• Eighth grade through high school: first, Aisley Wiederholt, Maryville Middle School, eighth grade, “Broken Whisper;” second, Addison White, homeschool, 11th grade, “Onomatopoeia in a Thunderstorm;” third, Ellie White, homeschool, ninth grade, “Coffee party.”