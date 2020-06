The Nodaway News Leader is readying a survey to be sent out to candidates who are seeking to serve in a Nodaway County position that will be seeing competition during the August 4 Primary Election.

There are six running for the South District Commissioner seat, three Republicans and three Democrats.

There are three on the ballot for the Sheriff spot. Two are Republicans and one is a Democrat.

So, readers here’s my question…

What question would you like me to have them answer?