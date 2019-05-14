The Nodaway News Leader is currently accepting photo entries for its annual contest.
There are five categories – people, places, nature, black & white and digital enhancement with two divisions by age – 18 and older and 17 and younger. Each entrant is limited to one photo per category.
Interested individuals should submit both an 8×10 print and a digital copy.
The deadline is May 31 and prizes will be awarded.
For more information, call 660.582.3681 or stop by the office at 116 East Third Street in Maryville.
