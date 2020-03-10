The Nodaway News Leader is accepting submissions of poetry from youth in celebration of National Poetry Month in April.

Original poems written by children who are in kindergarten through high school can vie for a $25 first place prize; plus the opportunity to have their work published in the Nodaway News Leader. All types of poetry will be accepted.

“We have so enjoyed this annual competition,” said Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner. “While poetry is not the standard style of communication that a newspaper reader is accustomed to seeing, we realize the importance of all forms of communication in today’s world. Poetry is one of the oldest ways to share one’s thoughts, ideas and feelings. It is great to build up our youth and encourage them to write.”

There are three divisions of the contest: kindergarten through fourth grade, fifth through eighth grade and high school. The deadline for the contest is Monday, April 13. Submissions may be made through the mail, PO Box 373, Maryville, MO 64468; through email, nnl@nodawaynews.com; or by dropping the poem by the NNL, 116 East Third. All poems should include title of poem, name of author, school and grade level.