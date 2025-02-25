North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin has plans to restore the Bloomdale one-room schoolhouse which now sits on the northeast corner of the NN Elementary School property.

In 1959, when one-room school houses were closed in Nodaway County, the schools in many town didn’t have enough room. The Bloomdale Schoolhouse was moved to accommodate fifth and sixth grade students by local farmers for Pickering.

Bob Whipple, Pickering, was one of those students. He supplied photos taken at the time of moving.

Now, Turpin is estimating the restoration will take about two years. He plans to apply for grants to help with the financing of the project. He has acquired an old school bell which was donated by Ralph Tennehill, Ravenwood, who had went to school at North Nodaway.

After the project is completed, Turpin wants NN students to spend a day in the schoolhouse. It will also be available for other schools to visit.