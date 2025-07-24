The North Nodaway School District is presenting Summer Movie Days for all NN kindergarten to 12th grade students. The first movie is “Spiderman Across the Spider-Verse” with the bus leaving at noon from Hopkins and 12:15 pm from Pickering, Thursday, July 24 for the 1 pm movie at The Hangar, Maryville. Bus returns at 3:45 pm to Pickering and

4 pm to Hopkins.

The second movie is “Angry Birds” with the bus leaving Hopkins at noon, and 12:15 pm from Pickering, Thursday, August 1 for the 1 pm movie. The bus returns to Pickering at 3 pm and Hopkins at 3:15 pm.

There is no cost to attend and includes a free jet pack snack combo. Contact the central office by 3 pm, Thursday, July 17 at 660.778.3411.