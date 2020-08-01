Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces nine individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 164 confirmed cases for Nodaway County;

all 164 cases have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count.

Eighty-seven individuals are no longer in isolation. Eight individuals with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized, and three have since been released. The affected individuals include one female between 10-19 years of age, two females

and one male between 20-29 years of age, one male between 30-39 years of age, one female between 40-49 years of age, one female between 60-69 years of age, one male between 70-79 years of age, and one male between 80-89 years of age. Five of the

individuals have had known exposure to positive cases. The affected individuals are isolated in private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased

risk for this virus.