Nina R. Turner, 78, Maryville, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, May 18 at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. Burial will follow in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the gathering space at the church.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church to help establish a memorial music scholarship fund in Mrs. Turner’s name.

