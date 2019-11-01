To help everyone be better prepared for the approaching winter weather, Maryville R-II is sharing the following procedures which will be in place for this school year.

  • NOTIFICATION:

Announcements concerning cancellations, early outs, late starts, and/or the use of hard surface bus routes will be made locally through the following:

    • Radio – KNIM 97.1 fm and 1580 am   and   KXCV/KRNW 90.5 fm and 88.9 am
    • Television – KQ2, KCTV5, Fox 4, and KSHB41 (there are sometimes technical difficulties with these stations so please check a backup system if in doubt)
    • Spoofhound Mobile (use link on the website to enroll in this texting service)
    • School Reach (automatic calling service for employees only)
    • Social Media – (rely only on school official accounts like @spoofhoundsupt)
  • LATE STARTS: In the event of a late start, everything for grades k-12 is on a two-hour delay.  School will begin at 9:55 a.m., and bus stops will be 2 hours later than normal.  There will be no morning GO Program childcare and no before school practices/activities. Breakfast will only be served at Eugene Field, not at the middle or high schools.
  • EARLY OUTS: On early out days, there will be no after school athletic or club practices/activities and no middle school stat classes.  There will typically be afternoon GO Program childcare at Eugene Field unless an announcement is made otherwise.
  • CANCELLATIONS:  Practices and activities will be made on a common sense basis.  Typically, nothing will start prior to noon to allow time for roads to be cleared and conditions to improve.   

