Wade Tyler Stevens, son of Trent Stevens and Alexis West, Maryville, was named the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s New Year’s Baby. Wade arrived at 1:58 am, Wednesday, January 1. He weighed seven pounds, 14 ounces. His grandparents are James and Jacqueline West, Veronica Dial and Amanda and Cordell Stevens, all of Maryville.