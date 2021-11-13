A confidential trauma group will begin meeting this month to provide an opportunity for law enforcement, first responders, military service members and veterans to talk through past traumatic experiences. All who have served or are currently serving are welcome to attend.

“Group therapy has been very successful in treating trauma through connecting with others who have similar experiences,” Lori Haws, trauma recovery coach who will lead the meetings, said.

With no current trauma support groups in the area, Haws said her goal is to provide an avenue for dealing with past and future trauma.

“I have a passion for serving those who have devoted themselves to the service and protection of our country and communities,” Haws said. “Repeated trauma takes a toll and our public servants deserve our support.”

Haws has a bachelor of science in social sciences with a concentration in education and a master of science in human services counseling, life coaching and military resilience.

The meetings will be held at 7 pm every other Tuesday night beginning November 16 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville.

For more information, contact Haws at lorikay714.lh@gmail.com or 816.814.4936.